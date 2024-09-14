Mumbai woman lawyer duped Rs 50,000 in fake police FIR scam, stripped on video call

A 36-year-old lawyer from Andheri, Mumbai, fell victim to a shocking cyber fraud where she was coerced into stripping naked during a video call and transferring Rs 50,000 to scammers posing as police officers. The fraudsters threatened her with arrest in a fabricated money laundering case linked to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, forcing her to comply with their demands. They instructed her to check into a Powai hotel for a supposed investigation, where they conducted a humiliating video inspection, claiming it was to check for weapons and injury marks.

The scam began when the lawyer received a call from someone posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) official, alleging her SIM card was involved in a money laundering case. This led her to contact fake police officers, who convinced her an FIR had been filed against her. Under pressure, she transferred Rs 50,000, believing it would help her avoid arrest. After realizing she had been tricked, the victim approached the Powai police for assistance.

Police are now investigating the incident, having traced the bank account used by the scammers and requested it be blocked. The cyber team is working to identify and apprehend the culprits behind the scam. The victim, who suffered significant emotional and financial harm, is being supported in the investigation as authorities work to track down the scammers.