PM Modi to hold rally in J&K today, first visit by a PM in 42 years ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections today, with rallies in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Haryana. His visit to Doda, J&K, marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 42 years, following a 1982 visit. The rally is expected to galvanize BJP support, especially ahead of voting in the Chenab Valley region on September 18. This will be the first J&K Assembly election since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana, where elections are scheduled for October 5. Haryana’s Chief Minister has invited the public to attend, as the BJP seeks a third consecutive term against a strong Congress challenge, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Results for both J&K and Haryana will be declared on October 8. The rallies aim to boost the BJP’s presence in both regions, with major security measures in place, particularly in J&K.