PM Modi welcomes calf ‘Deepjyoti’ at residence, heartwarming video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the joyful news of a new calf born at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. In a post on X, PM Modi revealed that the family cow gave birth to a calf with a unique light-shaped mark on its forehead. He named the calf ‘Deepjyoti,’ meaning ‘light of the lamp,’ inspired by the symbol of light and an ancient Indian saying, “Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada,” which emphasizes the sacredness of cows in Indian culture.

In the accompanying video, PM Modi is seen affectionately interacting with the newborn calf, highlighting the significance of this new addition to his home. The Prime Minister’s heartfelt announcement quickly went viral, with social media users praising the tender moment and expressing admiration for his connection to Indian traditions.

Many users commented on the post, calling it the “best video of the day.” Some applauded Modi’s affection for animals, while others expressed pride in having a leader who cherishes cultural values. The video touched hearts across the nation, symbolizing peace and warmth.