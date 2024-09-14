Students Study Under Umbrellas Due to Leaking Roof at Baghpat School

A viral video has exposed the dire state of a government school in Ratol town, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, showing students studying under umbrellas due to a leaking roof. The footage, which has spread widely on social media, depicts classrooms where children are forced to deal with water drips and damp conditions as a result of recent heavy rains.

The video has drawn significant backlash, with critics highlighting the severe infrastructural issues facing government schools in the region. The footage has prompted calls for greater accountability from local education authorities, with comments on social media expressing frustration over the lack of progress in improving educational facilities.

This incident has ignited widespread criticism of both local and national governance, with users on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the effectiveness of educational reforms and management. The outcry underscores the urgent need for infrastructure improvements and better oversight to provide students with a proper learning environment.