Tumbbad Re-Release Sees Blockbuster Opening Day

Actor-producer Sohum Shah’s film “Tumbbad” has made a remarkable comeback to theatres, earning Rs 1.65 crore on its first day of re-release, a figure nearly three times higher than its original opening six years ago. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Shah under Sohum Shah Films, the atmospheric horror drama initially earned Rs 65 lakh on its opening day in 2018 and went on to collect over Rs 12 crore during its theatrical run.

The re-release has exceeded expectations, surpassing the opening numbers of classic films like “Sholay,” “Mughal-e-Azam,” and “Rockstar,” according to the film’s team. Cinema exhibitors have been surprised by the film’s performance, with PVR INOX CEO Kamal Gianchandani predicting a strong, long run for “Tumbbad” in its second release. The film’s success has been attributed to its cult status and positive reception on TV and streaming platforms, leading to high advance bookings.

Following the success of the re-release, Sohum Shah announced plans for a sequel to “Tumbbad.” Shah promised that “Tumbbad 2” will delve deeper into the themes of greed and push cinematic boundaries further, promising a more intense and twisted exploration of the film’s universe. The sequel aims to build on the strong fanbase and continued interest in the original film.