UP Govt to Create New Revenue Dept Jobs, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Fast Promotions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a series of new job openings in the state’s Revenue Department, including roles such as Accountant, Revenue Inspector, and Naib Tehsildar. He has also called for the immediate filling of vacant clerical positions. This initiative aims to address staffing needs and improve operational efficiency.

During a recent meeting, CM Yogi stressed the urgency of advancing pending promotions for Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector positions. He emphasized the importance of integrating skilled youth, particularly in IT roles, to enhance the department’s modern operations. To support these efforts, he proposed providing vehicle allowances for Accountants and Revenue Inspectors, as well as four-wheelers for Naib Tehsildars. Additionally, he recommended equipping officials with new tablets for improved GPS-based tasks.

CM Yogi also underscored the need for timely public service delivery, including the issuance of certificates and management of land-related matters. He proposed creating new roles such as Settlement Commissioners for both urban and rural areas and a Director of Training within the Revenue Board. These directives are set to be implemented pending departmental proposals, with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Revenue, participating in the discussions.