2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has rolled out its latest offering, the Hero Xtreme 160R 2V. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 1,11,111 (ex-showroom) for the single disc variant across India.

One of the standout additions is the segment-first Drag Race Timer. This innovative feature includes two distinct modes: D1 for timing the 0-60 km/h acceleration and D2 for measuring the Quarter mile (402m) performance. The Xtreme 160R 2V also boasts a newly designed tail light that is both sleek and modern. Its premium design, highlighted by the distinctive “H” mark.

The Xtreme 160R 2V is only available in one variant that’s finished in black, and gets only single-channel ABS owing to the rear drum brake. Powering the Xtreme 160R 2V is the same air-cooled, 163.2cc, single-cylinder motor making 15hp at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.