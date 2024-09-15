Asus unveils new Mini PC: Details

Mumbai: Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC was unveiled by the company. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI pricing details are yet to be announced by the Taiwanese firm. It will be available for purchase later this year.

The newly introduced Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs with Intel Arc GPU, LPDDR5x memory, and M.2 2280 NVMe SSD support. The chipset has six neural compute engines that are claimed to offer up to 120 TOPS (trillion operations per second) across the entire system. Intel’s NPU is claimed to deliver up to 48 TOPS and enhance AI capabilities.

Asus has equipped the NUC 14 Pro AI with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has built-in speakers and microphones that support voice commands to activate AI features. It has a dedicated Copilot button on the front. The Copilot+ PC experiences will be available in the mini PC through free updates later this year.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a power button, an audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DC-in, an Ethernet port, an HDMI and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. It also features support for Windows Hello fingerprint recognition.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and includes an intelligent cooling solution with a fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan and dual interleaved heat pipe design for low-noise heat dissipation.