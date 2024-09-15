Delhi to see light showers today; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Jharkhand and Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, September 15. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius. This comes after Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, significantly lower than the season’s average.

The monsoon remains active across other parts of India, with the IMD issuing a rain alert for several states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. A deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across these regions. This has already caused significant damage in Uttarakhand, where four people have lost their lives and two remain missing due to heavy rains.

In Uttarakhand, 478 roads, including national highways, have been blocked by landslides, with areas like Haldwani, Nainital, and Champawat experiencing heavy rainfall. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, 42 roads have been closed due to the weather, with Katula logging the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm. The IMD continues to monitor the situation and provide updates on the weather forecast.