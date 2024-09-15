Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Several States Till Sept 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of India, particularly affecting Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand until September 18. Heavy rain is expected in southern Jharkhand on September 15, while Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh will likely experience it between September 15 and 17. Western Madhya Pradesh may see intense rainfall on September 17 and 18. The downpour is attributed to a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Bangladesh.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several states on September 15, including Odisha, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The alert extends to northeastern states like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on September 15 and 16, with Assam and Meghalaya expected to receive heavy rains from September 18 to 20. In northern India, East Uttar Pradesh could see heavy rain on September 16 and 17, and West Uttar Pradesh on September 17. Southern regions like Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also set to receive light to moderate rain during the week.

Additionally, the IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the northern Bay of Bengal and the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and Odisha until the morning of September 16 due to rough sea conditions. The sea is likely to remain turbulent around these areas between September 15 and 16, raising concerns for coastal activities.