Hero introduces Desini 125 scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero introduced the tech-loaded Desini 125 scooter in India. This is the updated version of the existing model. The company has not revealed the price details as yet.

The scooter comes with the trending LED projector headlight setup with integrated stylish DRLs. The front panel is treated with stylish turned indicators, while the rear gets a sleek H-shaped LED bar with an impressive taillight. The company has added chrome-toned accents at multiple places.

The customers get a single seating arrangement, featuring a back support pad bar for the rear passenger. The Destiny 125 comes with a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital cluster, USB charging port, illuminated switches, bank angle sensor, boot lamp, glove box at the front and the list goes on.

In addition, the scooter is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front, while the rear has been given a shock observer. The company says the vehicle is developed using a high-quality metal body. The new scooter is powered by a robust 125cc engine, which provides a claimed mileage of 59kmpl.