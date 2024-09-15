Intel launches Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs

Mumbai: Intel Core Ultra 200V series — codenamed Lunar Lake — was unveiled by the chipmaker.The newly announced Intel Core Ultra 200V series (Core Ultra Series 2) is claimed to be up to 50 percent more power efficient than Intel’s Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) that was introduced last year. The lineup includes nine new laptop processors that are equipped with eight CPU cores and up to eight GPU cores. These chips drop support for hyperthreading in exchange for improved efficiency.

Of the eight CPU cores on the Core Ultra 200V series, four are Lion Cove performance cores, while the other four are Skymont efficiency cores. The new Core Ultra 5 processors have seven GPU cores, while the Core Ultra 7 and 9 CPUs have eight GPU cores. All nine processors are equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The new Lunar Lake laptop processors are also the first to feature Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture which is claimed to offer up to 30 percent improved graphics performance.

Laptops powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 200V series CPUs will be able to connect to up to three 4K monitors while the Arc GPU also delivers up to 67 TOPS. The chipmaker says that the Core Ultra Series 2 chips offer a total of 120 TOPS across the CPU (5 TOPS), GPU (48 TOPS), and NPU (67 TOPS).

Intel Core Ultra 200V series chips support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 (with LE Audio) connectivity, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet connection. Devices with these processors can include up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports. The Lunar Lake CPUs are also claimed to be 22 percent and 10 percent faster than their predecessors at 9W and 17W, respectively.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be available on more than 80 laptops from over 20 OEMs in select markets, according to the chipmaker. These laptops will be available from a range of brands such as Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, and MSI starting on September 24.