Intel launches Core ultra 200V series processors in India: Details

Mumbai: Intel Core Ultra 200V series CPUs were launched in India. The processor is called ‘ Lunar Lake’. It is the second generation artificial intelligence (AI) enabled processors launched by the company, following the launch of Meteor Lake CPUs in December 2023.

Coupled with several AI-accelerated features, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series is capable of delivering a total of 67 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Lunar Lake is the first processor from the company to have the Microsoft Copilot+ label.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake series-powered laptops will be available for purchase at retail platforms such as Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales from September 24. This will include offerings from global manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Samsung.

Also Read: SIIMA 2024: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur among top winners for Telugu and Kannada films

According to Intel, its new lineup of processors features the company’s new Xe2 graphics architecture which claims to deliver 30 better performance when producing mobile graphics. The lineup includes nine new laptop processors equipped with eight CPU cores and up to eight GPU cores.

Its Intel Arc graphics processing unit (GPU) comprises eight second-generation Xe-cores, eight enhanced ray tracing units, support for up to three 4K monitors, and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions AI engines. Courtesy of these upgrades, it can deliver a performance of up to 67 TOPS. Lunar Lake CPUs boast 68 percent better graphics performance than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

As per the company, out of the eight cores, four are Lion Cove performance cores, while the other four are Skymont efficiency cores. All processors are equipped with support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In total, the new Core Ultra Series 2 processors offer a total of 120 TOPS across the CPU (5 TOPS), GPU (48 TOPS), and NPU (67 TOPS).For connectivity, the chips support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 (with LE Audio) and Gigabit Ethernet connection. Laptops, PCs and other devices powered by Intel Lunar Lake can be equipped with up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports.