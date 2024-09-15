Kerala celebrates Thiruvonam with grand festivities and statewide unity

Today, Malayalis around the world are celebrating Thiruvonam, the culmination of Onam, a festival symbolizing unity and brotherhood. Despite the changing times, the spirit of Onam remains strong, bringing back memories of home, colorful flower arrangements, new clothes, and bountiful harvests. This joyous occasion continues to evoke feelings of togetherness and celebration through traditional rituals, feasts, and gatherings. On this special day, Asianet News extends heartfelt Onam wishes to its viewers.

At the Aranmula Temple, the grand Onasadya will be held today as part of the traditional Onam celebrations. The sacred Thiruvonathoni, a ceremonial boat, will arrive at the temple carrying offerings for the feast. Meanwhile, the Thiruvonam Mahotsavam at Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy Temple will conclude with the ceremonial lowering of the flag, marking the end of the festival. Rituals include the symbolic arrival of Mahabali, greeted by Lord Vamana, and a grand annadanam or food offering, which will culminate in the Onasadya, served at 10:30 a.m., organized by the Kalamassery Municipality.

Onam is deeply rooted in the folklore of King Mahabali, a benevolent ruler celebrated for bringing prosperity to his people. The festival brings together families and friends to partake in traditional dishes, games, and dances, symbolizing renewal and hope. Rituals such as offering prayers at sunrise, decorating homes with intricate floral rangolis (Pookkalam), lighting lamps, and singing Onam songs are all meant to welcome King Mahabali, reinforcing the themes of gratitude and reflection on life’s blessings.