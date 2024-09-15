Know how to unlock smartphone without password

Mumbai: Most people use passwords on smartphones to prevent unauthorised access. But, forgetting password may create problems. Now, Google provides a way for Android users to regain access to their smartphones. All one need is the ID and password of the Google Account used to sign in to the smartphone, along with a working internet connection.

Also Read: Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset

A step-by-step guide on how to recover smartphone if you have forgotten password:

Step 1. Open a web browser and type android.com/find in the address bar, then press Enter.

Step 2. Sign in with your Google account.

Step 3. Choose the smartphone you want to reset to its factory settings.

Step 4. Click on “Factory reset device” in the left-hand sidebar.

Step 5. Your phone will begin the factory reset process.