Lucknow: 9-year-old girl dies of heart attack at school

In a tragic incident in Lucknow, a third-grade student suffered a fatal heart attack while at school, causing widespread shock. The 9-year-old girl collapsed suddenly after lunch while returning to her classroom, leading to panic among classmates and staff. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead by doctors, leaving the school community in distress.

The incident occurred at Mont Fort School on Friday, where the child, identified as Manvi, collapsed near her classroom. Her classmates tried to assist her, and a teacher quickly responded, but by the time help arrived, it was too late. The school’s principal stated that teachers immediately took her to Fatima Hospital, but her family later transferred her to Chandan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Manvi was the granddaughter of retired IAS officer V.P. Singh, and her family revealed she had experienced health issues in the past, though no known heart condition was reported. The family has declined a post-mortem examination, expressing their grief over the sudden loss.