Meerut Building Collapse Due to Heavy Rains Claims 10 Lives

A three-storey building collapsed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, September 14, following heavy rainfall, leading to the tragic deaths of at least ten people, including five minors. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm as persistent rains weakened the structure. Rescue operations, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are ongoing. The victims include children aged 1.5 to 15 years and several adults, while five survivors, including minors, are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities identified the building’s owner, Nafo Alauddin, who ran a dairy business from the premises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered swift relief efforts and the safety of nearby residents. Senior officials, including Meerut zone’s police chief and other high-ranking administrators, have arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue work. The area has been sealed off as teams work to clear debris and ensure no one else is trapped.

The building collapse occurred amid severe flooding across 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh, which has already claimed 17 lives. CM Yogi Adityanath’s office has announced relief payments of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died and compensation for livestock losses. The rescue mission continues as authorities assess the damage and assist affected residents.