PM Modi extends Onam wishes, hopes for peace, prosperity, and wellness

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm Onam greetings to Kerala and Malayalis worldwide. Posting on X, Modi wished for peace, prosperity, and wellness, noting that the festival celebrates Kerala’s rich culture and is enthusiastically observed by the global Malayali community.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also shared his greetings, highlighting Onam’s significance as a festival that brings joy, unity, and prosperity. He encouraged people to spread the message of love, equality, and harmony across the world, reflecting the core values of the celebration.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the challenging backdrop of this year’s Onam, with recent landslides affecting areas like Mundakai and Chooralmala. He urged people to show compassion for those impacted by the calamity, emphasizing the need for contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid reconstruction efforts, making Onam a meaningful celebration for all.