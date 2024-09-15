SIIMA 2024: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur among top winners for Telugu and Kannada films

The first day of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place on Saturday evening, with major wins for stars like Nani, Rakshit Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, and Keerthy Suresh. Nani won Best Actor (Telugu) for “Dasara” at the Dubai Film Festival, while Rakshit Shetty took home Best Actor (Kannada) for “Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A.” Nani’s films “Dasara” and “Hi Nanna” also won several other awards.

Both female leads, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur, received Best Actress (Telugu) honors at SIIMA 2024. In addition, “Kaatera” was awarded Best Film in Kannada, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s “Bhagavanth Kesari” was named Best Film in Telugu. Anand Deverakonda, brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda, won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics).

Here is the complete list of winners:

SIIMA 2024 Winners (Kannada):

– Best Film: “Kaatera”

– Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (“Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A”)

– Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (“Toby”)

– Best Director: Hemanth Rao (“Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A”)

– Best Debutant Director: Nithin Krishnamurthy (“Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare”)

– Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (“Gurudev Hoysala”)

– Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (“Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A”)

– Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (“Kaatera”)

– Best Actor in a Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (“Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A”)

– Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (“Kaatera”)

– Best Female Playback Singer: Mangli (“Kaatera”)

– Best Male Playback Singer: Kapil Kapilan (“Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A”)

– Excellence in Cinema Award: Shivaraj Kumar

SIIMA 2024 Winners (Telugu):

– Best Film: “Bhagwant Kesari”

– Best Actor: Nani (“Dasara”)

– Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (“Dasara”)

– Best Director: Srikanth Odela (“Dasara”)

– Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (“Baby”)

– Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (“Hi Nanna”)

– Best Supporting Actor: Dixit Shetty (“Dasara”)

– Best Supporting Actress: Baby Khiara Khan (“Hi Nanna”)

– Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (“Mad”)

– Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (“Baby”)

– Best Comedian: Vishnu (“Mad”)

– Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (“Hi Nanna,” “Khushi”)

– Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (“Salar”)

– Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (“Uru Palletooru-Balagam”)

– Best Debut Director: Souryuv (“Hi Dad”)

– Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (“Hi Dad”)

– Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh