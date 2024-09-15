Three Kottayam Women Fatally Struck by Train at Kanhangad Station

Three women from Kottayam, identified as Chinnamma (70), Angel (30), and Alice Thomas (60), tragically died on Saturday, September 14, after being hit by a train at Kanhangad railway station in Kasaragod. The women, all from Chingavanam, were crossing the tracks when the accident occurred. They were part of a group traveling to attend a wedding in Kallar, a hill panchayat about 50 km from Kanhangad.

After the wedding, the group arrived at Kanhangad station an hour early to catch the 7:40 pm Malabar Express for their return journey. Instead of using the footbridge to access Platform No. 1, where their train was scheduled to arrive, the women chose to walk across the tracks, a common practice at the station.

At approximately 6:50 pm, the Coimbatore-Hisar AC Super Fast Express, traveling at high speed from Kannur to Mangaluru, passed through the station and struck the women, killing them instantly. Police confirmed that the victims had not used the footbridge and were crossing the tracks at the time of the accident.