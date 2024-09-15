Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Southeast Asia: 110 dead in Myanmar, regional toll exceeds 350

Rescue teams in Myanmar reported on Friday that the death toll from floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi has risen to at least 110, with the overall fatalities in Southeast Asia exceeding 350. The storm, which first hit the Philippines and southern China, intensified into a super typhoon before making landfall in Vietnam, causing widespread devastation. Despite weakening, its impact continued across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

In Myanmar, severe floods and landslides have displaced hundreds of thousands, with many caught off guard due to a lack of advance warnings. The ongoing civil war has further complicated the situation, limiting access to essential resources and information. Many residents expressed frustration at the insufficient alerts, which hindered evacuation efforts and left homes vulnerable to the storm’s damage. Myanmar’s military-led government is facing increased pressure as the country struggles to cope with both the natural disaster and the ongoing internal conflict.

In a rare move, junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has called for international aid, acknowledging the scale of the disaster, which has affected over 235,000 people. As rescue efforts continue, with entire villages cut off by landslides and flooding, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. Humanitarian organizations have urged global assistance, emphasizing the need for relief efforts as Myanmar grapples with the compounded challenges of war and natural calamity.