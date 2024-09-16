4 of family dead, 5 injured after being hit by pickup truck

Sambhal: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed and five were injured when a speeding pickup truck ran over them here on Monday. As per police, some people from Bhopatpur village were sitting on the side of the road when an oncoming vehicle from Gawa hit them at high speed, due to which four people died on the spot.

Those killed have been identified as Liladhar (60), Dharamal (40), Ompal (32), and Puran Singh (45). The injured were immediately taken to the community health centre in Rajpura, from where they were sent to Aligarh for medical treatment.

All nine persons involved in the accident were from the same family. The driver of the pickup truck was also injured in the incident.