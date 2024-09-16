50 Booked in Himachal Pradesh for Protests Over ‘Illegal’ Mosque

In Shimla’s Sanjauli area, 50 individuals, including VHP leaders, former councillors, and panchayat chiefs, were booked for violence during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque. The protest, held on September 11, turned violent as protesters clashed with police, breaking barricades and pelting stones. The police responded with water cannons and batons to control the situation. At least 10 people, including police officers, were injured in the unrest.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi stated that the protest was pre-planned, with no prior permission sought. The police have evidence, including CCTV footage and photos, showing protesters throwing stones at security personnel. Those who instigated the violence on social media have been identified, and further cases are expected. The protesters were charged under multiple sections of the law, including promoting enmity based on religion and assaulting public servants. Two police officers were seriously injured during the clashes, and the authorities promised strict action against the guilty.

In a related development, tensions over the mosque issue led a local Muslim welfare committee to offer the demolition of the unauthorised section of the mosque. In Mandi, members of the community voluntarily tore down a wall of a mosque that had been built on government land. The gesture was seen as a step toward easing the tension in the region.