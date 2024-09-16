Bengaluru Metro’s Nagasandra-Madavara route set to launch by October 2024

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to extend its metro service from Nagasandra to Madavara, with the new route expected to open in early October 2024, pending safety approvals. The 3.14-kilometre extension will add to the Green Line, which currently runs 30.32 kilometres from Nagasandra to Silk Institute, aiming to improve connectivity for commuters. The project is part of a larger investment of ?298.65 crores.

In August, BMRCL conducted signalling and safety tests along this route, causing temporary disruptions on the Green Line between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra. Once the new section is operational, the metro’s footfall is expected to rise, as seen in August when Namma Metro recorded its highest single-day ridership of 9.17 lakh passengers.

In addition to the Nagasandra-Madavara line, BMRCL is also testing the Yellow Line, which runs from RV Road to Bommasandra. This line is anticipated to be launched by the end of the year, further enhancing metro connectivity across Bengaluru.