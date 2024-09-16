Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 27,856 crore in Indian equities

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have infused Rs 27,856 crore in domestic equities in the first fortnight this month. Before that, they pulled out Rs 34,252 crore in April-May.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs put in a net investment of Rs 27,856 crore into equities this month (till September 13). With this, FPIs’ investment in equities reached Rs 70,737 crore so far this year. Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 7,525 crore in debt through the voluntary retention route in the first two weeks of September and Rs 14,805 crore in government debt securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).

Also Read: Infinix launches Xpad in India: Price, Specifications

This came after an inflow of Rs 32,365 crore in July and Rs 26,565 crore in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.