Haryana Assembly Election: Congress faces uphill battle amid unmet commitments

Chandigarh: Haryana will witness polls to state Assembly on October. The polling for 90 seats will be held on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8.

Congress party is aiming recapture power in the state. Congress is contesting 89 of the 90 assembly seats, with CPI(M) retaining its seat in Bhiwani. A majority requires 46 seats. The state is under BJP’s rule for last one decade. Congress is making ambitious promises in its bid to regain control in Haryana.

But, the party is facing heavy backlash due to its history of unmet commitments. Congress’s failure to deliver on its promise of waiving farmers’ loans has been a significant issue, particularly in Rajasthan. During a rally in Pokhran on November 26, 2018, Rahul Gandhi vowed that loans would be forgiven within ten days if Congress won the state elections. Despite securing victory, the pledge remained unfulfilled, contributing to the BJP’s win in 2023.

A similar scenario is unfolding in Himachal Pradesh. Congress’s victory in the November 2022 assembly elections was bolstered by 10 major promises, including Priyanka Gandhi’s commitment to create 100,000 jobs. Despite Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s first cabinet meeting in January 2023, this promise remains unmet.

Additionally, government employees in Himachal Pradesh have expressed dissatisfaction with delays in pay and benefits. Pensioners from the State Electricity Board have protested unpaid bills, threatening to report their board cards to the Election Commission if payments were not made by December 31.

These unmet promises in the neighboring states will pose a big challenge to Congress in Haryana.