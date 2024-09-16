Haryana Assembly Election: INLD eyes much-awaited comeback with key alliances

Chandigarh: Haryana will witness polls to state Assembly on October. The polling for 90 seats will be held on October 5. The results to be declared on October 8.

Abhay Singh Chautala, a prominent Jat leader and the face of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, is gearing up for a comeback. He is determined to restore INLD’s former dominance in the state.

INLD has made alliance with several other parties. The alliance with the Lokhit Party is anticipated to benefit INLD from the rural and agricultural Jat community. It will also leverage the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) stronghold among Scheduled Castes (SC) voters.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

As per political observers, voters in the Bagad region had only the Indian National Congress (INC) as an option. They were compelled to support Congress, but the rise of INLD has created new political equations.

The support of prominent regional players like Gopal Kanda from Sirsa has the potential to significantly alter the political landscape. The meeting between Abhay Singh Chautala and Gopal Kanda on September 12 at Shri Tara Baba’s kutiya near Ramnariya village in Sirsa has completely changed the atmosphere for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. This meeting resulted in INLD gaining support from the Haryana Lokhit Party after securing backing from BSP.

Political experts see INLD’s alliance with BSP and HLP in the 2024 elections as a masterstroke. This new alliancw will unite Jat and SC votes, particularly in the Bagad area. The Congress’ alleged neglect of the Bagad region during Bhupendra Singh Hooda’s tenure has further fueled this change.

With these efforts, Abhay Singh Chautala and his party are prepared to reclaim their position in Haryana politics. The upcoming elections will be crucial in determining whether this strategy succeeds.