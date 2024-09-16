Haryana Assembly Election: Ruling BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024

Chandigarh: Haryana will witness polls to state Assembly on October. The polling for 90 seats will be held on October 5. The results to be declared on October 8.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to get a hat-trick in the state. The state is under BJP’s rule for last 10 years. As per political analysts, there is strong possibility of the BJP retaining power for a third consecutive term, while a Congress

According to political experts, before ticket distribution, Congress seemed to have a chance in the Assembly elections. However, familyism influenced their choices. The first list of candidates included 32 names, with 28 being current MLAs. Sources indicate that former CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda’s faction secured 28 tickets, while Kumari Selja’s faction received only 4. This trend continued in subsequent lists.

In the BJP, familyism influenced 11 seats. Notable names include Adampur MLA Bhavy Bishnoi and MP Rao Inderjit’s daughter in Ahirwal. The grandson of former CM Bhajan Lal is also among the candidates.

In the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, Congress has shown twice as much familyism as the BJP. They followed a traditional formula, giving tickets to family members of active leaders on 22 seats. Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala’s son Aditya Surjewala got a ticket from Kaithal. MP Varun Chaudhary’s wife Pooja Chaudhary is a candidate from Mullana (SC) seat, and Mandeep Singh, son of a former minister, is contesting from Pihowa seat.

Familyism within Congress has weakened their position. As the election date approaches, the BJP appears to be ahead of Congress after nominations were finalised. After candidate lists were released, both parties faced internal rebellions. Many leaders left their parties or filed nominations as independents. The BJP managed to calm its rebels by the final list announcement. However, Congress continues to struggle with internal dissent.