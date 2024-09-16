Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Uttar Pradesh; 14 Dead, Rivers Overflow

Uttar Pradesh is grappling with severe flooding as multiple rivers, including the Ganga, Sharda, and Ghaghra, overflow due to heavy rainfall. The state has reported 14 fatalities from rain-related incidents since Saturday. In Meerut, a three-story building collapse in Zakir Nagar claimed 10 lives, with five survivors rescued. Rescue operations are ongoing to clear the debris.

Elsewhere in the state, the rains caused more casualties. In Gonda, two individuals drowned in separate incidents, while in Shahjahanpur, two children lost their lives attempting to save a goat from a swollen river. In both cases, some victims were rescued by locals, but the fast-moving waters proved fatal for others.

The Meteorological Department predicts more heavy rainfall in eastern Uttar Pradesh, worsening the flood situation. The Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed danger levels, submerging low-lying areas. Relief efforts are underway, with shelter homes established for displaced residents and boats deployed to evacuate people in affected districts like Prayagraj.