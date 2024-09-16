Indian Railways announces partial cancellation and regulation of trains: Full list

New Delhi: South Western Railways has announced partial cancellation and regulation of trains. These changes were announced due to engineering works for the commissioning of Road 5 and 6 at Kudagi Yard. These changes will affect various routes between September 21 and September 25, 2024.

Partial Cancellations:

Train No. 06919 SSS Hubballi-Vijayapura Passenger Special: From September 22 to 25, 2024, this train will be partially cancelled between Bagalkot and Vijayapura stations. It will short terminate at Bagalkot station.

Train No. 06920 Vijayapura-SSS Hubballi Passenger Special: Also from September 22 to 25, 2024, this train will originate from Bagalkot instead of Vijayapura and will be partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Bagalkot stations.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express Special: From September 21 to 24, 2024, this train will be partially cancelled between Bagalkot and Vijayapura stations and will short terminate at Bagalkot station.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express Special: This train will originate from Bagalkot instead of Vijayapura and will be partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Bagalkot stations from September 22 to 25, 2024.

Train No. 17307 Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express: From September 21 to 24, 2024, this train will be partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Bagalkot stations and will short terminate at Vijayapura station.

Train No. 17308 Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express: From September 22 to 25, 2024, this train will originate from Vijayapura instead of Bagalkot and will be partially cancelled between Bagalkot and Vijayapura stations.

Train No. 06545 Yesvantpur-Vijayapura Express Special: From September 21 to 24, 2024, this train will be partially cancelled between Gadag and Vijayapura stations and will short terminate at Gadag station.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on reservation sparks controversy

Train No. 06546 Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Express Special: This train will originate from Gadag instead of Vijayapura and will be partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Gadag stations from September 22 to 25, 2024.

The partial cancellation of Train Nos. 17347/17348 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurg-SSS Hubballi Express between Chikjajur and Chitradurg will continue. This change is now extended from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Train No. 17347 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurg Express: Partially cancelled between Chikjajur and Chitradurg, short terminating at Chikjajur.

Train No. 17348 Chitradurg-SSS Hubballi Express: Partially cancelled between Chitradurg and Chikjajur, short originating from Chikjajur.

Regulation of Trains:

Train No. 11305 Solapura-Hosapete Express: On September 25, 2024, this train will be regulated for 45 minutes enroute.