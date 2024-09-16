Infinix launches Xpad in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Xpad was launched in India. It is the first tablet offering from the company and will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST on September 26 via Flipkart. Infinix Xpad price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option. The tablet is offered in three colour options — Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold.

The Infinix Xpad sports an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with an ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It is listed with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM alongside 128GB and 256GB of EMMC storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Xpad has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with a flash unit as well. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker unit. The tablet comes with support for a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant called Folax.

The Infinix Xpad is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack.