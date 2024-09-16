Kerala Nipah Virus Death: Malappuram Imposes Restrictions, Declares 5 Containment Zones

Following the death of a 23-year-old man from Naduvathu, Wandoor, due to Nipah virus, the government has imposed stricter restrictions in Malappuram to prevent further spread. Currently, three people in the district are undergoing treatment for Nipah symptoms, and five wards—Wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Thiruvali panchayat, and Ward 7 of Mampad panchayat—have been declared containment zones.

Authorities have made mask-wearing mandatory in the affected areas, with Malappuram Collector V R Vinod urging residents to remain vigilant but reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern. Starting Monday, health officials, ASHA workers, and anganwadi staff will conduct a fever survey in Thiruvali, where the Nipah case was confirmed. Sixteen committees have been set up for the survey.

A contact list of 151 people linked to the deceased has been compiled, and close contacts have been isolated. Five individuals experiencing mild fever have been placed under observation, with samples sent for testing. The deceased, who died on September 9 after being treated at four hospitals, tested positive for Nipah at Kozhikode Medical College, which was later confirmed by the Pune virology lab.