Kerala: Woman killed in Kollam car accident; youth arrested

Kerala police have arrested Ajmal, the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident in Kollam, where a 45-year-old woman, Kunjumol, lost her life. The incident occurred on Sunday at 5:45 pm when Ajmal’s car collided with a two-wheeler, fatally injuring Kunjumol. CCTV footage showed the car running over Kunjumol and fleeing the scene, despite attempts by bystanders to stop the vehicle. Ajmal was apprehended by Sasthamcotta police on Monday from Patharam, Bharanikavu, and is currently in custody.

Ajmal, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, claimed he drove away from the scene out of fear of being attacked by locals. The police have collected blood samples from Ajmal and the young woman doctor, Sreekutty, who was with him at the time. Ajmal has a previous case against him for drug trafficking and had met the doctor at a private hospital in Kollam, where he allegedly took possession of her gold jewelry and other belongings. The police are investigating the incident, and Ajmal is facing charges for the fatal accident.