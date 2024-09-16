PM Modi extends heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes for harmony and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on Monday, September 16, in celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Posting on social media platform X, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of peace and unity, writing, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

In the midst of celebrations, security measures are being heightened across various regions, particularly in Surat, Gujarat, where Eid-e-Milad processions coincide with Ganpati Visarjan, the immersion of Ganesh idols. To manage the large crowds expected for both events, over 15,000 police personnel and home guards have been deployed throughout the city to ensure public safety and order.

Additionally, 11 companies of the State Reserve Police and one unit of the Rapid Action Force are on standby. Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot assured the public that authorities are fully prepared to handle the overlapping festivities, stating that Eid processions will be held on September 16, followed by Ganpati immersion starting the next morning.