Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and visits in US ignite controversy

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Ganhi’s US visit has ignited controversy in India. The Congress’s leaders some remarks and visits has ignited widespread criticism both at home and abroad.

During a Sikh community event in Virginia, USA, Rahul Gandhi questioned a Sikh journalist, Bhalinder Virmani, asking whether Sikhs could freely wear turbans and Karas in India, and if they could visit Gurudwaras without restriction. ‘The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban…whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kara or go to the gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about, and it’s not just for Sikhs, but for all religions, ‘ the Congress MP said.

This statement was soon amplified by the Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, co-founder of SFJ, praised Gandhi’s comments, calling them bold and linked to the historical challenges faced by Sikhs since 1947. Pannun further stated that Gandhi’s remarks supported SFJ’s call for a Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Khalistan, a Sikh homeland.

Bhalinder Virmani, the Sikh journalist mentioned by Gandhi, expressed his disappointment. He said that he has never faced any issues wearing religious symbols in India and regularly visits Gurudwaras without any problems

Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with American MP Ilhan Omar, known for her critical stance on India, has added further controversy. Omar has previously visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and made comments sympathetic to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Laxman Singh, a senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh and brother of former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, voiced his concerns on social media, stating that Rahul Gandhi’s US tour has become highly controversial due to his actions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious allegations against the Congress leader. ‘After spewing venom against Sikhs & running down India on foreign soil now Rahul Gandhi meets & engages with anti India Ilhan Omar,’ BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.