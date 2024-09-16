Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher on September 16 led by buying across the sectors barring FMCG. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 97.84 points or 0.12 percent at 82,988.78. NSE Nifty settled at 25,383.80 , up 27.30 points or 0.11 percent at.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,090 against 1,978 stocks that declined, and 101 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,169. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 371, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 435 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 234 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers included NTPC, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance and L&T. Top losers were Bajaj Finance, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance and Britannia Industries.

Among sectors, except FMCG and Telecom, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, capital goods, power, realty, media, metal up 0.4-1 percent. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.