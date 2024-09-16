Tamil Nadu boy sets world record with millet portrait of PM Modi before his birthday

A 13-year-old student from Chennai, Presley Shekinah, has set a world record by creating the largest millet portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honor of his birthday on September 17. Using 800 kg of millet, she crafted the 600-square-foot portrait in 12 hours, working non-stop from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm. She is a student at Vellammal School, Chennai, and the daughter of Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani, who reside in Kolpakkam.

Presley’s achievement was recognized by UNICO World Records under the student achievement category. R. Sivaraman, the director of UNICO World Records, presented her with a certificate and medal, while her family, school principal, and relatives celebrated her outstanding feat. The dedication and effort she put into the project have earned her widespread admiration.

In addition to the millet portrait, celebrations for Prime Minister Modi’s 74th birthday include a special initiative by the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, where 4,000 kilograms of vegetarian langar will be prepared and distributed to devotees and the underprivileged. The langar will include rice, pure ghee, and dried fruits, as announced by Syed Afshan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Dargah.