Two terrorist encounters reported in Poonch and Kathua districts

Ahead of the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s Assembly polls on September 18, two separate gunfights broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in the Poonch and Kathua districts of the Jammu region. In Poonch, militants opened fire on a joint police and army search team in the Pathanateer forest area, prompting an exchange of gunfire. The militants later retreated into dense forests, and security forces deployed drones and surveillance equipment to track them. Additional troops have been sent to the area, with search operations continuing.

Simultaneously, another gunfight occurred in Kathua’s Bani area, where a search operation was launched following intelligence reports of militant presence. A brief exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the hiding militants. Additional police, army, and paramilitary forces were quickly mobilized to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces have intensified operations in the region to combat the growing militant activity.

In the last three days, four encounters have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of three militants and two soldiers. Three of these encounters took place in the Jammu region, highlighting a surge in militant activity since June. Militants have shifted to jungle warfare tactics and launched hit-and-run attacks on security personnel across various districts. To counter the rising threat and prevent infiltration from across the border, around 4,000 additional troops, including 500 elite para commandos, have been deployed in the region.