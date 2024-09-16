Unlucky zodiac signs of September 16, 2024

On Monday, September 16th, four zodiac signs are set to face challenges, according to astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi from Ujjain. These signs may encounter new problems, including financial disputes, which could lead to ongoing stress. Here’s how the day may unfold for them:

Gemini: People born under this sign may face family issues on September 16th, possibly due to disputes involving children. Problems in their love life may arise, and support from in-laws might diminish. Business or job-related challenges may also contribute to financial strain, increasing tension.

Leo: Those under this sign will experience a heavy workload, which may cause delays in important tasks. They may struggle to balance work and family time, leading to unrest at home. Financial disputes could surface, and there may be concerns related to children.

Capricorn: Capricorn natives need to stay vigilant as enemies may try to harm them on September 16th. Lending money should be avoided, as they could face unnecessary financial risks. Disagreements with parents may occur, and time could be wasted on unimportant matters.

Pisces: Pisces individuals could face losses on this day, especially if they lend money, which may not be returned. The day is not favorable for students, and complications in their love life may arise due to outside interference. It is important to avoid disputes and be wary of taking advice from others.