Yamaha launches R15M Carbon Fibre Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler maker Yamaha has launched Carbon Fibre Edition of its R15 in India. The latest trim has been released under the nameplate R15M, featuring carbon fire pattern graphics.

The motorcyle is offered at the starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh, while the top model with a carbon fibre pattern goes up to Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers now can visit authorised dealerships nationwide and purchase the vehicle.

The motorclye continue to offer the same fuel-tank, LED headlight setup, sleek turn indicators and a decent size transparent visor. The bike gets a split seating arrangement, complemented by side reflectors.

The suspension setup consists of 37mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, while a 282mm single disc performs the braking duties at the front and a 220mm single rotor at the back. Weighing 141kg, the bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 100/80-section front and 140/70-section rear tyres. Other highlights include 815mm of seat height and 170mm of ground clearance.

The bike is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It generates a maximum power of 18.35bhp and 14.7Nm of torque. The unit is mated with a six-speed gearbox. The setup also comes with a quick shifter as well.