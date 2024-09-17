Atishi claims Delhi leadership as Kejriwal steps down

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), submitted his resignation as Delhi’s Chief Minister after meeting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Following Kejriwal’s resignation, Atishi, a senior AAP leader, staked her claim for the Chief Minister’s post. She was chosen by the party’s legislators to succeed him. Atishi expressed that Kejriwal would not resume his role until the people of Delhi, through elections, affirm his leadership.

Atishi highlighted the public’s support for Kejriwal, citing his contributions such as free electricity, water, and bus rides, while criticizing the BJP for not offering similar benefits despite governing multiple states. She noted that Kejriwal’s resignation had deeply affected Delhi’s citizens, who are eager to see him return as Chief Minister.

At a legislative meeting, Kejriwal proposed Atishi as his successor, which was unanimously approved by the party. It was announced that Atishi, who represents the Kalkaji constituency, would be sworn in as the new Chief Minister during a special Assembly session later in September. Kejriwal had earlier announced his resignation following his release from Tihar Jail, tied to allegations in the liquor policy case, and called for early elections.