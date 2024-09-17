Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

Atishi is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following a decision made at a legislative party meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. Kejriwal is expected to submit his resignation later today and will meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm. Atishi, an Oxford alumnus and Rhodes scholar, currently oversees key portfolios like education and Public Works Department in the Delhi government, playing a significant role in improving the city’s education system.

Kejriwal’s resignation comes after his release from Tihar Jail on September 13, where he had been held in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Following his release, Kejriwal declared his intention to step down as Chief Minister within 48 hours and called for early elections in Delhi. He also vowed not to return to the position unless he received a “certificate of honesty” from the public.

The process of selecting a new Chief Minister began on Monday, with Kejriwal meeting one-on-one with AAP leaders to discuss his successor. As part of the process, AAP MLAs gathered at Kejriwal’s home to finalize the decision. Kejriwal is set to meet Lt Governor VK Saxena today to officially submit his resignation.