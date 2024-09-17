CM Yogi to Distribute ?50,000 Crore Loans, Toolkits to Boost Traditional Arts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to take a significant step in promoting traditional arts and craftsmanship in Uttar Pradesh by distributing loans worth ?50,000 crore, along with Vishwakarma Shram Samman awards and toolkits to artisans. This initiative, part of the state’s ODOP (One District, One Product) and Matikala schemes, will be carried out during a ceremony on Vishwakarma Jayanti at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Scheduled for 4 PM at Jupiter Hall, the event aims to support and promote the state’s traditional arts and honor local artisans. By linking these crafts to entrepreneurship, CM Yogi’s administration has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a leader in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

The ODOP initiative, in particular, has gained national and international recognition, providing artisans with a platform to showcase their skills. CM Yogi’s efforts continue to focus on elevating these traditional crafts, ensuring that artisans receive the necessary support and opportunities to thrive globally.