Congress Sidelines Dalit Leader Kumari Selja Ahead of Haryana Elections

As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, the Congress party has sidelined Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit leader, in favor of maintaining the dominance of former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda. Despite Selja’s strong grassroots influence, the party has diminished her role, reflecting a deliberate move to consolidate Hooda’s power and a potential anti-Dalit bias within the party.

Rahul Gandhi, who often champions the cause of the oppressed, has not intervened to challenge Hooda’s grip on the Haryana Congress, leaving Selja politically marginalised. Despite her efforts to secure a more prominent position, her influence has been curbed, particularly in ticket distribution, where Hooda’s loyalists dominate the candidate list.

Out of the 90 Assembly seats, the Congress has fielded 89 candidates, with 72 being aligned with Hooda, while only nine have ties to Selja. This disparity highlights the deep political divide and reflects the weakening of Dalit leaders like Selja, whose recommendations for candidate selection have been overlooked by the Hooda faction.