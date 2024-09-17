Kejriwal Resigns as Delhi CM; Atishi Appointed Successor

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), resigned from his position as Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday, following his release on bail in the liquor policy case. He formally submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accompanied by his successor Atishi and former deputy Manish Sisodia. This move concludes a dramatic period for Kejriwal, who had been embroiled in legal issues related to the liquor policy.

Atishi, who has been endorsed by Kejriwal as his successor, was unanimously chosen by the AAP to lead the party’s legislative wing. She will serve as Chief Minister until the next Assembly election, which is expected in February. Kejriwal has also advocated for early elections, potentially as soon as next month.

In her first public address following the appointment, Atishi urged voters to support Kejriwal’s return to office, emphasizing the emotional impact of his resignation. She reassured Delhi residents that she would manage the city’s affairs until the elections, maintaining the party’s claim to govern. This announcement follows Kejriwal’s unexpected decision to step down shortly after his bail release, which took many by surprise.