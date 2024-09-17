Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr. Sreekutty, Ajmal frequently consumed alcohol at rented house

Dr. Sreekutty, 27, from Neyyattinkara, and Ajmal, 29, from Karunagappally, were arrested by Sasthamcotta police for their involvement in a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of 47-year-old Kunjumol in Mynagappally. Ajmal, apprehended under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, allegedly ran over Kunjumol while driving under the influence of alcohol. Dr. Sreekutty, charged with abetment to murder, was in the car during the incident. The accident occurred on September 15, 2024, while Ajmal and Sreekutty were returning from a party in Sasthamcotta.

According to police reports, Ajmal’s car collided with a scooter carrying Kunjumol and her sister-in-law Fauzia. After the collision, Ajmal fled the scene, leaving Kunjumol with fatal injuries to her chest and head. Kunjumol was taken to Valiyath Hospital in Karunagappally, where she later succumbed to her injuries, while Fauzia survived with injuries. Ajmal, a habitual offender with prior criminal cases, had been released on bail before the accident, and his driving license is set to be suspended.

Dr. Sreekutty, a medical professional who met Ajmal after her divorce, had been residing in a rented house in Karunagappally, where the pair frequently consumed alcohol. Following the accident, Sreekutty was dismissed from her job at a private hospital. The Motor Vehicle Department confirmed Ajmal’s license suspension, and additional CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, further implicating the accused.