Manoj Verma Named Kolkata Police Commissioner Following Mamata Banerjee-Doctors Meeting

In a major administrative shift, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, following the removal of Vineet Goyal from the position. The change comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s six-hour meeting with protesting junior doctors, who had been demanding Goyal’s removal over his handling of a recent rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital.

Manoj Verma, who previously served as the Additional Director General (ADG) of law and order for West Bengal, is now tasked with leading the Kolkata Police. He has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF). Goyal, the outgoing Commissioner, has been reassigned to the ADG post for the STF, following criticism over his management of the city’s law and order issues.

Verma, a 1998-batch IPS officer, officially took charge on Tuesday. Known for his extensive experience in handling sensitive situations, he has served in various critical roles, including as IG of Darjeeling and Superintendent of Police in West Midnapore, where he managed Maoist insurgencies. His new role will be crucial in addressing Kolkata’s complex law and order challenges, with expectations high given his background and close ties to Chief Minister Banerjee.