UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on PM Modi’s birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Swachhata Pakhwada ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, despite heavy rainfall. He flagged off a Namo Plogathon, rallying hundreds of volunteers who participated in the event while chanting patriotic slogans. CM Yogi also distributed reusable bags and Swachhata Hi Seva T-shirts to promote cleanliness. The event, celebrating Modi as the driving force behind ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat,’ saw participation from key figures like State Minister Ravindra Jaiswal and Mayor Ashok Tiwari.

PM Modi’s birthday, on September 17, coincides with the BJP’s annual “Seva Parv,” a two-week celebration focused on public welfare. While the day is treated as a regular workday for the Prime Minister, it also serves as the starting point for various service-oriented initiatives, reflecting his commitment to the nation. The celebration underscores the ongoing efforts to foster cleanliness and development across the country.

In Rajasthan, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah will distribute 4,000 kilos of vegetarian langar to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Meanwhile, in Surat, Gujarat, businesses will offer discounts ranging from 10% to 100% in sectors such as lodging, markets, and transportation, in tribute to the Prime Minister’s years of public service.