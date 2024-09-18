2024 Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Triumph India has launched the updated Speed 400 in the markets. The motorcycle comes at the starting price of Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has been released in the market in a total of four colour options. The list includes Phantom Black, Racing Yellow, Racing Red and Pearl Metallic White. The company has already started bookings for the same, allowing the interested ones to purchase the vehicle nationwide via authorised dealerships.

The 2024 Speed 400 comes with improved seats, high-profile radial tyres, taken from the leading tyre manufacturing company Vredestein. The model also gets adjustable brakes and clutch levers. The motorcycle offers a long list of trending ones that includes full-LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

It uses a 399cc, liquid-cooled motor. It generates a maximum power of 39.5bhp at 8,000rpm and 39Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The setup has been paired with a six-speed gearbox.