52 Snake Boats to Compete in Aranmula Uthrattathi Race Today

The annual Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race is taking place today, featuring 52 “palliyodams” (snake boats) in a grand competition. This year’s race is divided into two batches and will begin at 9:30 am with a flag-raising ceremony by the district collector, followed by a water procession and the main event around 1:30 pm. After several years, the large number of participating boats has heightened excitement for the event.

In keeping with tradition, the Thiruvonathoni, a sacred boat carrying provisions for the Onam feast at the Sree Parthasarathy Temple, set sail from the Mahavishnu temple in Kattoor. This journey, which began on Saturday, is led by Anoop Narayanan Bhattathiri of the Mangattu Illam family, continuing a centuries-old custom where offerings from 18 Nair families are made to the deity. This ritual traces its origin to a legend where the deity chose a villager as the host for the Onam feast, and the Bhattathiri family has carried on this responsibility.

To mark the occasion, the Pathanamthitta District Collector declared a public holiday today. All government offices and educational institutions will be closed, except for public exams, while schools remain shut for the Onam season. Government employees in the district will also enjoy an extended holiday period due to this declaration.